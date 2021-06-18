Ghana is safe; go to other countries and see what’s happening there – Ambrose Derry

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has rejected the assertion that government has lost the fight against crime.

He insists the recent incidents of crime in the country does not mean that crime is on the increase.

Reports of robbery attacks with the recent being the killing of a police officer escorting a bullion van in Accra and other criminal activities, have put fear in some citizens, who have called on the government and the security agencies to up their game to arrest the situation.

For instance, the Minority in Parliament has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to demonstrate leadership in dealing with the recent rise in violent crimes in the country.

The Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, James Agalga, who addressed the media on the caucus’ behalf stressed that the killing of policemen in such attacks was further worsening the police-to-civilian ratio in the country.

“Four more years for Nana [Akufo-Addo] has begun with a rise in crime. Ghanaians no longer feel safe compared to our immediate past. Violent crime-related cases, particularly robbery, are shaking the foundations of our nation, and it is only fair and a duty for us to call on the Nana Akufo-Addo administration to up its game.”

“We are calling on the President, Chairman of the Security Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure the peace and security in a country that has remained an oasis of peace in a troubled region is not compromised.”

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also said there was a breakdown in law and order in the country.

But the Interior Minister disagrees, insisting that government is on top of issues.

He, however, said the government will do more to ensure the safety of citizens.

“What we should know is that the criminals continue to change the modules and we have to be changing with them and the police is doing all it can. We have not lost control. I always want to emphasise that, we need to go to neighbouring countries to see what is happening there, but we are not in the same league with them.”

“We want to do better than we are doing now, but believe me, Ghana is safe; that is why all the other countries are running to Ghana.”

—citinewsroom