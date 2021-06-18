“The Tilapia Guy puts smiles on the faces of special children

“The Tilapia Guy”, a young startup operating on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has donated to the Garden City Special School for the Intellectually Disabled at Asokore-Mampong.

As part of the efforts to bring joy and love to the people with Special Abilities, Gideon Trust owner of the startup donated food items, confectionaries, bags of rice, cooking oil, used and new clothes.

An elated community expressed their thankfulness to “The Tilapia Guy” for the kind gesture.

Speaking at the short ceremony, Gideon Trust called on the public to advance help to these special people in our society.

According to him, as part of our collective efforts to springboard Ghana into its destined place "we the strong and able must support the weak and unable”.

Gideon Trust also used the opportunity to thank all and sundry who support this initiative in cash and kind.