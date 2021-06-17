Ya Na to probe sale of state lands in Tamale

The King of Dagbon, Nidan Ya Na Abukari II, has revealed that a committee will be set up to investigate allegations about the alleged sale of state lands in the Tamale Metropolis by the Lands Commission.

“ In a few days I will be setting up a committee to look into the matter and I urge all to exercise restrain on the alleged sale of state lands for private purposes for individual gains.”

At the second general meeting of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs in Tamale, the King of Dagbon said the current peace in the region must be sustained and for that matter anything that could trigger any insecurity in the region will not be accepted reason the committee will be set up to investigate the matter to bring finality to the issue.

The President of the Northern Regional House of Chief’s statement follows agitations by residents and the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu that state lands are being sold by the Commission to private developers in the region.

The Tamale South MP claimed that the timber market land was the property of the Forestry Commission which has been offered for sale to private developers while operatives of the timber market have been given notices to vacate the place.

The Board Chairman of the Northern Regional Lands Commission, Lawyer Dubik Mahama Yakubu, however, expressed disappointment in the minority leader's statement, describing it as unfortunate and misleading, adding that the timber market land has not been sold to anybody.

“It is not true that those occupying the timber market and doing business have been served with notices to vacate the place. Also, his assertion that the timber market is a property of forestry commission is not accurate.”

Meanwhile, five paramount chiefs and one divisional chief were sworn into the Northern region house of chiefs following the successful completion of their Gazette process at the National House of Chiefs in the second general Meeting in Tamale.

The gazetted chiefs are Chief of Nanton, Naa Mahamadu Baba Bawa, Chief of Karaga, Naa Abdulai Natogmah, Chief of Tolon, Naa Major (rtd) Sulemana Abubakari, Chief of Gushegu, Naa Abdulai Shitobu and the Chief of Yelzoli, Lana Iddrisu Imoro.

The Divisional chief is Naa Mahama, chief of Kworli traditional area.

—DGN online