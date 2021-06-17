Suspect identified in Savelugu rape case leading to death of victim

The Victim

One Yussif Fatawu has been identified as the suspect in the rape case which led to the death of the victim.

He is alleged to have raped the 18-year-old lady at Safam, near Diare in the Savelugu Municipality who later died at the Tamale Teaching hospital.

The suspect after the act fled the community and is currently on the ran.

The family of the deceased indicated that before the victim died she mentioned the name of the suspect as the person who allegedly raped her.

The family then informed the father of the suspect about the crime his son had committed.

The incident was reported at the Diare chief palace and when the father was asked about the incident he admitted that his son confessed that he committed the crime.

The chief of Diare then ordered the family to produce the suspect to be handed over to the police to face the law.

He also fined the family of the suspect Gh 3,500 which was paid and handed over to the victims family to settle their hospital bills.

The father of the deceased, Seidu Fuseini in an interview with DGN Online expressed worry about how the police are handling the case.

He accused the police of not working harder to arrest the suspect for justice to be served.

According to him, the police only visited the family a day after the death of his daughter and took their statement and since then nothing has been heard from the police.

“A day after my daughter died the police came from Tamale to take our statement, picture of the suspect and his phone number and since then we haven't heard from them and nobody is telling us anything again about the case.”

Mr Fuseini appealed to the police to speed up their investigations and arrest the suspect for him to face the law.

“All we want is for the police to arrest the suspect that's the most important thing for the family now .”

The death of the 18-year-old lady occurred on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, Northern Regional Police Command has assured the family that the suspect will be arrested and prosecuted.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, May 30, 2021, an 18-year-old lady (name withheld) was hospitalized at the Savelugu hospital after she was allegedly raped by some unknown person at Safam, near Diare in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The survivor, narrating her ordeal to journalists before her passing said she went for a naming ceremony in the Safam community and when she was on her way back, she met a man who pushed her down, covered her mouth and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

“He held my legs and pushed me down and when I started shouting he used his hands to cover my mouth then had sexual intercourse with me,” she narrated.

---Daily Guide