'Good leaders not stomach-direction people; don't grab for self, families nor chase small girls with state resources' — Agyinasare

The founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has said “leaders should not be stomach-direction people, who are just grabbing for themselves and their families”.

“Good leaders don’t do that”, he said in his Sunday, 13 June 2021 sermon at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu when he taught about leadership at all levels on the theme: ‘The Joseph Paradigm 2 – Parallels Between Jesus and Joseph’.

A good leader, he said, “must be a good citizen and uphold love for his nation”.

The person, he noted, “must demonstrate commitment to national development, among other things”.

He said Jesus was a nationalist, who duly paid taxes and preached against pointless opposition to national development while Joseph was a nation-builder who led the campaign to preserve Egypt from destruction during an economic meltdown.

“A good leader must be patriotic and committed to the development and prosperity of humanity, in general, and his nation, in particular”, Bishop Agyinasare stated.

He said: “Unpatriotic nation-wrecking bigots are not guaranteed a place of honour in any field of leadership”.

The Chancellor of Perez University College, however, warned: “A leader must not follow nationalism when it goes against the word of God, like the philosophies of Hitler in killing Jews and other races”.

“When a national policy is clearly counter to the good of universal humanity, we have to reject it”, he said.

Leaders, he noted, “must be determined to leave the nation better than they met it”.

One important quality of a great leader, he said, “is the quality of their fear of God or reverence for God”.

He said the ‘Joseph Paradigm’ of leaders fear God, noting: “They don’t give contracts and skim of 10% so the rest of the money is not able to do a good job for the community”.

“See the motorway Kwame Nkrumah built, we are using it after 50+ years and look at the roads being made today; some, after 6 months, it starts developing potholes”, he cited as an example.

“The procurement officer has taken a percentage and given the contract to his crony, who is not a road contractor and he has also sold the contract at a fee.

“The Urban Roads or Highways engineer has also taken his cut and, so, when he goes on inspection, he just writes ‘everything is OK’. There are times he does not even go to inspect but sits in his office to approve”, Bishop Agyinasare noted.

Leaders who fear God, he pointed out, “do not divert the monies to be used by their people into their pockets”.

“They don’t go to negotiate for goods and spend the money”, he said, adding: “A government official who fears God would not employ people who are not qualified but just belong to his family, tribe or party not thinking of the people whether these people can deliver for the nation or not”.

Also, he said, “leaders who fear God do not go around chasing girls their daughters’ age with national resources”.

“Leaders who fear God would not jail poor people who steal pittance and let go scot-free those who fleece the nation of hundreds of thousands.”

---classfm