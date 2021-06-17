TUTAG to suspend strike on Friday

The leadership of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana, TUTAG, says it will suspend its ongoing nationwide strike on Friday June 18.

The decision was taken after a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, over TUTAG's concerns.

The Association began a partial nationwide strike on Monday, June 14, to demand the payment of their 2018/2019 Research arrears, negotiation of their conditions of service, among other issues.

In an interview with Citi News, the National President of TUTAG, Dr. Michael Brigandi, said they are optimistic the NLC will fulfill its end of the bargain.

“When we came back with our executives, we all agreed that we will call off the strike on Friday. So Friday afternoon, there will be a press conference in Tamale to that effect.” TUTAG's demands

The demands being made by TUTAG are as follows:

1. The Conditions of Service for TUTAG members expired in 2006. We have since been engaging government to get us a new Conditions of Service to no avail.

2. Though the government has agreed in writing that we are to enjoy the same conditions of service comparable to the traditional universities, that is yet to be implemented.

3. TUTAG members are currently made to use a Scheme of Service that is harsh, compared to those existing in analogous institutions, thus slowing down the academic progression of TUTAG members.

4. The 2018/2019 Research arrears due TUTAG members have since not been paid to deserving members despite numerous reminders to the government.

5. Tier-Two pension payment for TUTAG members going on retirement has since not commenced, despite repeated promises by the government.

6. Technical Universities face numerous frustrations in getting accreditation for their academic programmes; thus hindering the academic growth of technical universities.

—citinewsroom