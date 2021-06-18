Kumasi Best radio reporter recognises Assistant Registrar of Technology University contributions to media

Listen to article

Mr. Michael Debrah, popularly known as Obofo in the media circles has paid a courtesy call on Mr. George Akom, Assistant Registrar of the Technology University (Kumasi Campus) to recognize his contributions to the media.

He also expressed appreciation to Mr. George Akom for his support given to him to be awarded the Best Radio Reporter in the Ashanti region for 2020/2021 year organized by Foklex Media Awards.

Mr. George Akom is also a renowned media personality with several publications in both print and online in diverse disciplines to his credit. He is a known and regular Radio and TV panelist on many stations in the Ashanti region.

He has educated many viewers and listeners through newspapers, online publications, radio and TV interviews on governance, politics, education, Information Technology and digitalization, and many other socio-economic issues.

In showing the plague, he received to Mr. Akom at his office, Mr. Debrah said, “I am so much proud of you Mr. Akom for your extensive knowledge and contributions you have made in the media landspace. I wonder if you have time to sleep and attend to family issues.

"You are always punctual to all programmes and have never declined any interview from me since I got to know you. Almost all the media stations and staff are your friends, and your human relation is exceptional and I pray to God to open more opportunities for you to continue to serve mother Ghana.

"I also thank you for your support and encouragement that made me to receive the award”.

On his part, Mr. Akom, expressed his utmost appreciation to Mr. Michael Debrah for recognizing his contributions to the media.

He thanked the entire media for the opportunity given to him to share his ideas for the betterment of Ghana.

“In fact, I am overwhelmed by this recognition," Mr. Ackomm said, stressing that the recognition shows that "everything that you are doing, people are watching; whether good or bad. I am happy that mine has been a good one. This is going to be a motivation for me to do more."

He bemoaned that what he has been doing in the media space is not for his sole interest or his party, but rather for the betterment of the good people of Ghana.

Mr. George Akom is also contesting the District Chief Executive position for Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.