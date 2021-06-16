Tamale: Forestry Commission encourage residents to come for more trees

Mr. Bernard Tabil, Forestry Commission Manager has encouraged institutions and individuals to come for more seedlings as part of the Greening Ghana project.

Speaking to this reporter, he assured that his outfit is working assiduously to produce more of the seedlings to satisfy the demands of the Region.

He revealed that before the introduction of the Green Ghana project, he used to rise about a hundred thousand seedlings for onward distribution to communities.

According to him, the Regional Forestry Commission is aimed to make the Northern Region a forester zone in few years.

Mr. Bernard hinted that the Commission is partnering a prominent person in Tamale to plant trees along the gateway to the Dagbon traditional area.

He indicated that personnel of the Commission have been deployed to go round, and monitor the ongoing Green Ghana Project across the Region.

Mr. Bernard further called on stakeholders and traditional rulers in the region to collaborate with the Commission in making the Greening Ghana project a success, adding that his door's are always open to the public for ways to make the project sustainable.

At the garden where the seedlings are being planted, Madam Elizabeth Afriya Amposah who happens to be a worker at the garden explained to the news team the process in which the plants are nurtured to grow.

Also, Madam Saani Hamdia advised residents of Tamale to grow and protect the plants as expected to help make the Green Ghana Project a reality.