Budumburam police shooting case still in limbo

The trial of Eric Kojo Duah and Michael Osafo Adjei over the killing of two policemen at Kasoa Budumburam in the Central Region is still in limbo.

The court can still not get jurors to hear it.

At the last adjourned date on May 20, 2021, the court noted the difficulty and adjourned to give the state and the defence lawyers time to enable them to get persons from the standing pool of jurors .

However, at the time the case was called again on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the situation had not changed.

State Attorney, Nana Ama Prempeh, told the court that there were still challenges with getting the jury and asked for another adjournment.

Neither the accused person nor his lawyer was in court today.

Eric Kojo Duah and Michael Osafo Adjei are accused of shooting and killing Sergeant Michael Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed on August 28, 2019, while the two policemen were on motor traffic duties at Budumburam.

The accused persons are said to have disregarded a stop and search order from the two officers and opened fire on them.

Both were subsequently committed to trial for murder by the Kaneshie District Court.

Trial High Court Judge, Justice El-Freda Denkyi, with nothing to work with, again adjourned the case to July 1, 2021, in the hope that the situation would have changed by then.

---citinewsroom