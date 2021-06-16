Publish wanted persons list – Security analyst to IGP

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa has challenged the Inspector General of Police(IGP), James Oppong Boanuh to make public the Ghana Police wanted list in the wake of increasing crimes in the country.

According to him, this will help the public know the criminals who are being pursued by the police.

Adam Bonaa’s comment follows the shooting to death of a police officer and an eye eyewitness during a bullion van attack at Adedenkpo, a suburb of Jamestown in Accra on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Police Administration has placed a GHC20,000 bounty on the alleged robbers.

Speaking on the issue on Joy News PM Express show on Tuesday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, Mr Bonaa stated that it is not right that the public has no knowledge of criminals being pursued by the police in the wake of increased criminal activities.

“For the first time in the history of the Ghana Police I have been asking, do we have a wanted peoples list? …from Peter Nanfuri to Apeatu (former IGP) all of them are still alive. If you ask any of them they’ll tell you in their time the crime kingpins who were there and they were looking for them. As we speak today, ask the IGP and his people do we have the likes of the Kombiens, Ataa Ayis, and all these people. This looks more like an organized crime and for your information, I’m told that when the Homicide people got there, there were over 20 spent AK47 shells at the crime scene. You don’t fight organized crimes with buttons and giving flowery speeches and let’s see more action.”

---kasapafm