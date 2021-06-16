A/R: Two grabbed over Bantama MoMo robbery

Listen to article

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the broad daylight robbery of a mobile money shop in Bantama in the Ashanti Region that happened on April 22, 2021.

The duo was grabbed after Police identified them in CCTV footage.

According to the Police, the suspects are part of a syndicate that has been operating in both the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

In April, 2021, CCTV footage of the Bantama Mobile Money robbery incident emerged detailing how the robbers brazenly stormed the vending centre and made away with a whopping GHC 200,000.

In the two videos, the two armed robbers, one of whom is seen corking his pistol and ordering a man transacting business at the vending centre to lay down. The other robber then goes and accosts the two MoMo vendors in the shop and orders them to give him all the monies in their possession.

On the orders of the robbers, the terrified vendors are seen packing many bundles of money in their custody into a bag given to them by the robbers. The robbers then sped off on a motorbike.

----kaspafm