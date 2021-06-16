WACAM urges Ghanaians to support gov'ts Green Ghana Project

Listen to article

WACAM, a community based Non-Governmental Organization, has called for support from all 16 regions to support the Green Ghana Project.

The project launched few months ago seeks to plant 5million trees; an agenda to restore the country's degraded forests and ecosystem.

As part of the move, WACAM participated in the government's Green Ghana Project; organized its members from communities such as Tarkwa, Nkwarteng, Donkro, Nkwanta, Prestea, Akyem Saaman and Busunya to plant trees in their respective communities.

The trees were planted at designated areas such as schools, hospitals, homes and other public places.

In an interview, Director of Programmes at WACAM, Kwaku Afari said the impact of climate change due to deforestation, mining and other illegal activities could be disastrous if efforts are not advanced to restore the country's forest cover.

He said trees are part of humanity since it supports life with Oxygen stressing that trees need to be protected to ensure good health.

He therefore applauded the government for its keen interest to plant trees to make Ghana Green for the present and future and called on Ghanaians to continue planting trees.

He urged the general public to join hands with government to exceed the five million trees which will yield benefits for all.

He added, that every tree planted should be monitored and watered to ensure its sustainability.

He further advised that it is imperative to protect and preserve the environment at all times instead of indulging in activities that can destroy both plants and water bodies.

WACAM, an advocator against irresponsible mining, over the years have continuously and persistently advocated against mining in the country's forest reserves, river bodies and surface mining.

In view of this, he's of the firm conviction that the initiative will contribute to the revival of the country's forest reserve.

Also, would ensure a climate-resistant and climate adaptable economy while achieving sustainable development.

The Forestry Commission, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, launched the Green Ghana Project to plant five million trees across the country.

The initiative also forms part of government’s effort to encourage Ghanaians to plant more trees to preserve and protect Ghana's forest cover and the environment.

The rationale for more trees in Ghana formed part of a strategy and a programme to embark on aggressive afforestation to protect forests and the environment in Ghana.

The initiative was a joint responsibility for which more broad-based support was needed to address the adverse degradation of Ghana’s forests and ecosystem.