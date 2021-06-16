Parliament has a responsibility for socio-economic development - Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Honorable Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, says Parliament has the responsibility to explore avenues for socio-economic development of the country.

He said it is time for parliamentarians to see themselves as the communication link between government and the citizens, hence the need for them to be open and transparent in the discharge of their duties.

The Speaker said this during a Consultative Meeting for West Africa Based Parliamentary Monitoring Organizations (PMO's) organized by the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana).

The meeting was under the theme: "Strengthening Parliamentary Monitoring Organizations in West Africa and Ghana to enhance parliamentary openness, inclusive policies, transparency and responsiveness".

The speaker noted that the insurgency in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger could have dire consequence on Ghana and the West Africa Sub-region and that there is the need for various parliaments to operate.

Remaking the need for monitoring, Honorable Bagbin, explained that what could not be measured could not be monitored and so, there is a need for systematic and routine ways to achieve set goals and to ensure internal and external accountability.

He assured his full devotion to supporting the PMO's so far as it will provide the needed checks to help parliamentarians work harder.

The idea of the meeting is to make the citizens appreciate the work of parliament and also for parliamentarians to know their core mandate.

A senior Programmes Officer of CDD-Ghana, Madam Regina Oforiwaa Amanfo, said, there is the need for West Africa and Ghana to enhance parliamentary openness and inclusiveness for responsive projects.

She said it is imperative for citizens to know exactly the works of parliamentarians to hold them accountable to their mandate.

She rather urged the Parliamentary Monitoring Organizations to embark on civil education programmes to bring works of parliamentarians open and transparent.