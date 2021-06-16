Bono East Regional Minister inaugurates Advisory Committees

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, has inaugurated Advisory Committees as part of the broader plan towards the development of a five-year Strategic Plan for the region.

This is in fulfilment of a pledge made by the minister upon assumption of office a few months ago to clearly define a vision and a mission statement, goals and objectives, an action plan with timelines, deliverables, and targets and with key performance indicators to propel development in the region.

The committees inaugurated are the Business Development & Industrialization, Education & Human Capital Development and Infrastructure Committees.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Adu Gyan said the procurement process towards the hiring of a Consultant to facilitate the process of developing the Strategic Plan has reached advanced stages.

“A couple of weeks after assuming office as your regional minister I made my intentions known, I said and I quote “For the period that I will preside over the administration of the region, much of our attention will focus on four (4) key planks, namely: Commercial Agriculture, Industrialization, Human Capital Development and Infrastructure”, he recounted.

“To achieve these, Think-Tank Committees of eminent personalities in the region have been formed to provide guidance, direction and advice for the accelerated development of the region and pragmatic ideas and suggestion that will drive the five-year strategic plan of the region, which will subsequently feed into the National Development and Economic Planning agenda of the government of Ghana.”

He said President Akufo-Addo’s vision is to diversify the structure of the Ghanaian economy, by changing from the age-old practice of production and export of raw materials to value addition through processing and manufacturing.

“This vision holds a lot of promise for the Bono East Region. With the support of stakeholders, I intend to make the region a preferred destination for One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) policy of the government. This will be possible by strengthening and intensifying the production of raw materials that industries need.”

The minister said the Ghana Nuts Company in Techiman, OBAPAK Company in Tuobodom, Amanten Agro Company in Amanten, Central Sugar Company in Prang operating in the Bono East Region have difficulties securing enough raw materials for production, adding that “a situation when resolved will enable them produce to capacity, create more jobs and increase the standard of living of the people.”

“The development of a dairy industry in Kintampo will be realized in addition to other agro-processing factories i.e. fruit processing, grains, gari that might spring up as a result of the abundance of raw materials in the region.”

Here are the various committees and their respective core mandates:

Business Development & Industrialization (BDI) Committee

The Business Development Committee chaired by Prof. Bawole, Dean School of Business, University of Ghana, shall be responsible for the following:

Outline a clear roadmap for the formation of the Bono East Development Commission as an Economic Development Secretariat/Technical Wing of the Region. To aggressively develop, promote and enhance Bono East’s image as a preferred destination for Agro-Processing Industry. To promote and facilitate the development of the private sector to serve as a key driver for the economic development of the Bono East Region. Design and develop investment drives for the creation of Agricultural Parks, Incubation, Commercial/Block farming infrastructure to empower and attract the youth into agriculture. Establish partnership for the production of adequate raw materials through block farming to feed the 1D1F facilities in the Region.

Education & Human Capital Development

Prof Kwasi Asabere-Ameyaw, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba and current the President of Methodist University College chairs the Education & Human Capital Development, which tasked to undertake the following tasks:

Develop a policy and collaborate with stakeholders in education to increase enrollment and improve student performance at all levels in the Region. Initiate and concretize processes for the establishment of a University of Science & Technology in the Region. Outline steps, conditions and provide the requisite educational, training and environment capable of establishing, category ‘A’ Senior High Schools STEM Senior High Schools TVET Schools

Infrastructure Committee

This committee is chaired by Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, the Board Chairman of Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) and a former Minister of Education. The committee is responsible for the following: