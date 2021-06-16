You spent GHS25m on tree planting 'k3k3' while free SHS suffer — Group blasts Akufo-Addo

The Backbone of Good Governance has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo government for spending GHS25 million on tree planting at the expense of the Free Senior High School (SHS) that continuously suffer funding challenges.

Last Friday, government through its Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Forestry Commission embarked on a tree planting exercise across the country.

A whopping GHS25 million was said to have been allocated for the project to plant five million trees to restore the vegetation cover.

In a press release from Backbone of Good Governance, it condemned the use of GHS25 million on just tree planting.

According to the group, although deforestation has a direct impact on the depletion of the ozone layer and therefore the need to plant trees to prevent draught is necessary, using such conduit to steal state resources is unacceptable.

“What immediately comes to minds is the free S.H.S which continue to suffer from inadequate accommodation, the government chooses to spend 125 million on tree planting, a project which can be carried out without spending that huge sum of money, whiles Ghanaian health system suffer massive deficit in infrastructure and logistical deficit, it has found favor with the president to spend about 2.8 million to rent a plane to go and beg for debt forgiveness whiles state rest unattended to,” part of a press release from Backbone of Good Governance read.

Demanding a comprehensive cost analysis that recommends the ministry of natural resource to spend the 125 million on the Green Ghana Project, the group has also charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to look into the procurement of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines that saw the government of Ghana pay more than expected.

“As a matter of urgency we call on the inspector general of police through the criminal investigation department to initiate investigation into the Covid vaccine saga and bring perpetrators to book to deter others from doing same,” the statement concludes.

Below is the press release: