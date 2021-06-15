Mustapha Hamid marks 50th birthday with orphans

Former Information Minister, Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid turned 50 on Monday, 14th June, 2021.

As part of his birth anniversary celebration, Dr Hamid donated food items to the Mercy Social Center, an orphanage home at Ashaley-Botwe in Accra.

Items presented include bags of rice, boxes of indome, cartons of milo and tea, cartons of assorted drinks and water, gallons of cooking oil, toiletries, etc.

The gesture is to support the daily upkeep of children at the orphanage and a show of gratitude to Almighty Allah (God) for the gift of life, health and wealth.

The former Inner-Cities and Zongo Development Minister also spent time with the kids encouraging them to aspire to be anything they want to become in future.

He also urged them to study and work hard towards materializing their dream.

“I told them to be respectful and to obey their teachers and elders,” Dr Hamid stated in a post on Facebook.

Aside that, Dr Mustapha Hamid also met with teachers of the facility and encouraged them to continue to do their best for the children.

He was accompanied by CEO of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Dr Ibrahim Anyars, former Deputy Information Minister Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide (his birthday day mate), family and some friends.

However, Dr Mustapha Hamid has been named as the new CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) by President Akufo-Addo.

He is set to take over from Lawyer Hassan Sulemana Tampuli who is now a Member of Parliament for Gushegu.