Ghanaian salon worker allegedly beaten to death in South Africa for demanding his pay

A 33-year-old Ghanaian whose name was given as Jude has allegedly been beaten to death over a hair clipper in South Africa.

Report says Sadik Alhassan, the owner of the salon shop reportedly ordered his wife (Bridget) and brother–in–law (Clinton) who are South Africans to chase and collect hair clipper from Jude when he (the deceased) went for his commission after quitting the job.

The brother–in–law allegedly hit Jude who was a worker in the salon shop on the forehead with a brawl.

Jude fell unconscious during an argument. He was rushed to the hospital but was later reported dead.

The incident which happened on 1st June, 2021 at Witbank in the Mpumalanga Province of South Africa has triggered anger among the Ghanaian Community in Witbank.

“We can’t sit down for this thing to happen again. Our life is at risk, that bad attitude of Sadik cannot be tolerated, he always chases people and threatens them when they stop working for him and sometimes call immigration to come and arrest us. We are calling on the Mission and Ghana government to come to our aid,” an angry Ghanaian woman stated.

The accused person, Sadik Alhassan in an interview with this reporter said he only ordered his wife and his brother-in-law to go and collect the hair clipper and 450 rand he took from one of his workers but he didn’t ask them to beat and kill him.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary pending police investigations.

Sadik and Clinton were arrested and later granted bail.