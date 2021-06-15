PNC petitions AIDS Commission over unstable physiological and emotional Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

The Peoples National Convention (PNC) on Tuesday petitioned the Ghana AIDS Commission over the plight of Ms Joyce Dzidzor Mensah former HIV/AIDS Ambassador.

“We are concerned with the recent unstable physiological and emotional condition of Ms Mensah, who has been on social media for all the bad reasons, levelling allegations of unfair treatment meted out to her by the previous administration of the Commission.

“Her physical look and the depression written all over her face are disturbing of someone who had had a contract with the Commission before to help in the fight against the deadly virus, HIV/AIDS,” a statement signed by Ms Janet Asana Nabla, PNC General Secretary and copied to the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency stated.

“We call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to attend to the needs of Ms Mensah. Provide accommodation for her, a monthly salary and enrol her into a counselling programme to help deal with her current situation.

“We further demand that, a desk be created for her at AIDS Commission or at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to continue with her service to humanity as HIV/AIDS ambassador or any position deem fit,” the statement stated.

The PNC also sent copies of the petition to the Office of the President, Jubilee House; Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection; and Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, Election 202o Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

Others include Madam Sarpong Kumankuma, Leader and Chairperson of the Convention Peoples' Party; IMANI Ghana; and ABANTU for Development.

According to the PNC, the current condition of the former HIV/AIDS Prevention Ambassador would not encourage anyone with the virus to serve as an ambassador to help in the fight against HIV/AIDS, “the apparent reason being that she has been used and dumped”.

“As a political party, we are concerned; especially when it comes to the plight of women. We are petitioning GAC to attend to her needs by giving her a fair hearing, investigate the allegations she made and ensure that she is stable to be able to be used in the fight against the virus another time,” the statement stated.

The statement said fully aware that the GAC is a supra-ministerial and multi-sectoral body established under the Chairmanship of the President by Act 2016, Act 938 of Parliament with the sole aim of formulating and implementing policies to combat HIV/AIDS.

“We demand that Ms Mensah is handled in the best way for the good of all. The prevailing number of people living with the virus which stand at 342,307 is not encouraging and that we need to do more. This includes involving ambassadors such as Ms Mensah to lead the fight.

“It is worth noting that Ms Mensah availed herself to help in bringing down the spread of HIV and as a result, her children and other members of her family are being stigmatized in their daily endeavours.

“Sadly, this is happening in a religious country that supported the campaign of 'Black lives matter' yet our 'knees are on her throat' and her cry is not attracting any attention. Could it be because she is a woman?

“Not long ago, the media, political parties, civil society organizations, NGOs etc. fought earnestly for a Rastafarian to be admitted to Achimota on grounds of human right, should not same be accorded to Ms Mensah?

“Or it was as a result of his gender that attracted the support? We should not wait for her condition to deteriorate and lead to her death only for us to give her a befitting burial”.

