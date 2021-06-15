ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.06.2021 Headlines

Police on alert as Burkina Faso terrorists plan to strike in Bolgatanga, Tamale

By Reporter
Police on alert as Burkina Faso terrorists plan to strike in Bolgatanga, Tamale
Listen to article

The Police wireless message has revealed that Burkina Faso-based bandits are planning to launch attacks on Bolgatanga any moment from now.

According to the message, the suspected bandits are planning to strike in the Upper East Region and other parts of northern Ghana in the coming days.

“Bandits suspected to be in possession of military grade weapons may have already infiltrated Ghana at yet-to-be-identified locations in the northern regions and they are poised to launch the attacks any moment from now,” the wireless message stated.

Below is the message:

615202181439-qulxpcb543-police-alert-on-bolga-880x1024

TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line