Bawumia donates medical equipment to GHS in North East Region

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has presented assorted medical equipment and consumables to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the North East Region to improve health care delivery.

The equipment includes two anaesthetic and two Electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, one dental and seven medical-related chairs, a magnifying machine, eleven electro surgical cords, 16 electrosurgical pencil, 24 pieces of notice boards and an x-ray illuminator.

The consumables were boxes of intravenous cannulas of various sizes, 40 boxes of blankets, 80 boxes of bed sheets, 42 boxes of pillowcases, 200 boxes of surgical towels, 3,000 pieces of disposable gloves, 30 boxes of surgical gloves, and 20 boxes of biopsy materials.

The rest were 30 boxes of urethral catheter, 48 boxes of diapers, 30 pieces of ECG pads, 200 pieces of elastic socks, six boxes of assorted scrubs, four boxes of betadine solution, four boxes of amniocentasis tray, and 200 pieces of assorted pairs of socks.

Mr Zakaria Yidana, the North East Regional Minister who presented the items on behalf of the Vice President, said the items would help improve the medical needs of the people of the Region.

The Minister urged health professionals in the Region to use the items for the intended purpose to the benefit of the sick across the Region.

He asked them to ensure that the equipment was properly maintained to improve service delivery.

Dr Abdulai Abukari, the North East Regional Director of the GHS who received the items, thanked the Vice President for the support and said the items were timely.

He said the equipment and consumables would be distributed to about 129 health care facilities across the Region per their needs and capacity, “Some will be used at the hospitals, some at the CHPS compound levels as well as the health centres.”

Dr Abukari said even though some of the facilities already had some of the donated items, the new package would further augment the existing stock, while facilities without them, especially the lower-level facilities would be well-stocked for improved health care delivery.

—GNA