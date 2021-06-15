Gender Ministry to observe Day of the African Child

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) will this year observe the "Day of the African Child" to mark the 1976 students uprising in South Africa.

A release issued by the ministry said, the occasion is expected to call for an introspection and commitment among African Leaders and the general public towards addressing the numerous challenges facing children across the continent.

On the 16th of June 1976, students in Soweto, South Africa marched in protest against the Black Education Act. They described as poor quality education which segregated students based on their race and demanded to be taught in their own languages.

Hundreds of innocent students were shot by security forces. And in the 2 weeks of protest that followed, dubbed the Soweto Uprising, more than a hundred students were killed and thousands were badly injured.

In 1991, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the then OAU instituted the Day of the African Child (DAC) in memory of the 16th June 1976 students uprising.

According to the ministry, "This year's localized theme is, 'Mainstreaming Agenda 2040 into the National Development Framework' which is in line with the continental theme, '30 years after the adoption of the Charter: accelerate implementation of Agenda 2040 for an Africa fit children".

It said, the framework is to guide child protection interventions in the Africa region.

As part of activities outlined for the occasion, the minister, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo will make a statement on the floor of parliament today 15th June.

