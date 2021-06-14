Anglican Archbishop commends Akufo-Addo on Green Ghana initiative

The Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, the Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, has commended President Akufo-Addo on the Green Ghana Initiative.

The initiative aims at planting five million trees across the country to protect the forest cover and the environment.

The Archbishop, in a statement issued by Venerable Dr George Dawson Ahmoah, the Executive Director of the Internal Province Secretariat, pledged the full support of the Anglican Church to ensure the success of the exercise.

He said it would take concerted efforts by Ghanaians to ensure that the initiative achieved the intended results of preserving the environment and ultimately restoring the ecosystem.

