STEM, AI, Robotics and Mechatronics high on gov't’s education agenda – Ntim Fordjour

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister-Designate for Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency in the Central Region, has reiterated the commitment of government to invest in the learning of STEM, robotics, Artificial Intelligence Mechatronics, the Internet of Things, are high on the government's educational agenda.

According to him, these critical skills are required in the 4th industrial revolution era.

The Deputy Minister-Designate for Education made the remarks on behalf of the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, at a Robotics Competition on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Students from various regions comprising 25 SHS and 15 basic schools (aged 5-17), were selected to participate in the First Lego League Robotic Competition organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Coderina EdTech at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour on behalf of the Minister for Education congratulated all 35 schools and student teams who keenly and smartly participated in the national competition.

“I was thrilled by the enthusiasm of the young teams to embrace STEM. Indeed, the future is promising for Ghanaian children. We shall deepen collaboration with partners to promote STEM, robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Mechatronics, the Internet of Things, and such other disciplines critical for learning in the 4th Industrial revolution era.”

Mr. John Ntim Fordjour had earlier charged stakeholders in Ghana's education sector to fully embrace STEM and do more to promote it.

The Assin South lawmaker made the call on Monday, June 7, 2021, when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for his vetting.

“Mr. Chairman, I am a firm believer in STEM. Countries that are doing well now are those that embraced it earlier. It's the way forward, and I will do all I can to assist my Minister in that regard to ensure it is implemented fully for the benefit of our children and the country as a whole. Let's embrace it now.”

