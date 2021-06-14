Agona East, Gomoa Central Districts participate in Green Ghana campaign

Listen to article

Gomoa Central District Assemblies last Friday joined the Green Ghana campaign by planting various species of trees in its operational areas.

The exercise which was held at Agona Nsaba and Gomoa Afransi saw public officials, Chiefs, Assembly Members, teachers, nurses, NADMO and Agric staff, religious leaders, groups and associations participating in the nationwide tree planting exercise.

Addressing durbar at Gomoa Afransi to launch Green Ghana Project, Deputy Minister for the Interior, Hon Naana Eyiah who is also the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central stressed the need for the trees to be well cultivated to serve the purpose of fighting deforestation and climate change.

She tasked the District Assembly as well as other Department and Agencies to ensure that the trees are nurtured to grow.

"Government is spending huge sum of money for Green Ghana Project so we should make sure we fully participate in the tree planting exercise and own every tree we plant, monitor its growth on regular basis.

"Today, we are going to plant over 5,000 trees in our Communities to mark the launch of the programme. There are enough trees to be planted afterwards because we have taken delivery of more than 10,000 seedlings to be planted in Gomoa Central District.

"Let us sensitize the people in our Communities the importance of tree planting exercise and the need for them to plant trees on daily basis."

The Deputy Minister thanked Nananom, Assembly Members, Constituency Executives of the various political parties, stakeholders and individuals for gracing the launch hoping that much attention would be put on every tree planted not only to fight deforestation and climate change but serve as windbreak.

DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo lauded Hon. Naana Eyiah for her leadership role in infrastructure development in the Gomoa Central District.

"Our Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah is God-sent because she is spearheading the development of Gomoa Central in every sector of the economy.

"As I speak, Gomoa Central District has taken delivery of more than 10,000 seedlings to be planted, more are expected in the coming days."

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo assured that a culture of maintenance would be carried out towards ensuring the trees grow and blossom.

"There is a saying that when the last tree dies, the last man also dies. That explains why as Ghanaians we must embrace Green Ghana concept to succeed."

DCE for Agona East, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong on his part noted that the District has accepted Green Ghana Project and would ensure it succeed.

According to him, various species of trees have been distributed to schools, market centers, clinic and CHPS Zone compound, police stations, lorry parks and recreational centers.

He added that Nananom, various religious leaders have also taken a keen interest in the Green Ghana Project and were ready to implement it in their areas of operations.

"I must commend Nananom, authorities of Nsaba Presbyterian Senior High School, Nsaba Methodist Basic School and NADMO staff for their participation in Green Ghana Project."