Aboboyaa crashes Toyota Yaris at Asokwa

A Toyota Yaris vehicle has been mangled after it crashed with a tricycle locally called 'Aboboyaa'.

The near-bloody accident happened at a traffic light near the Arch Building at Asokwa on Saturday around 11am.

The driver of the Toyota car and a female passenger, seated at the front, sustained slight injuries.

The Aboboyaa rider, his mate and a huge cattle, which was in the bucket of the tricycle, also sustained injuries.

The Toyota car, according to eye witness reports, was coming from the Ahodwo Roundabout direction.

When it got to the traffic light, the tricycle, which came from the Arch Building area, crossed the car, resulting in a crash.

The tricycle, which was said to be at top speed, fell on its side throwing the rider, his mate and the cattle, into the street.

The deafening noise made by the impact of the crash attracted the attention of scores of curious people.

Interestingly, the driver of the car and the rider of the tricycle, were seen exchanging hot words in the street.

For fear that the exchange of words could lead to a scuffle, people at the scene called the police to ensure peace.

---Daily Guide