Green Ghana is one best initiative Akufo-Addo must be commended for - Bishop J.Y. Adu

Bishop J.Y.Adu

Founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel sited at Kumasi Ampayoo in the Ashanti Region, Bishop Dr. Dr. John Yaw Adu has applauded President Akufo-Addo for the Green Ghana project.

Speaking to the ModernGhana News, Bishop Adu indicated that as the activities of illegal gold miners continue to destroy the country's vegetation, the nationwide tree planting exercise which is one of Nana Akufo-Addo's core policies would help reclaim the country's forest cover.

The man of God intimated that since Roman was not built in a day, he was hopeful that President Akufo-Addo's quest to reclaim our lands through the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) would be fruitful no matter how the enemies would frustrate his efforts.

Bishop Adu observed that even though the President lost the battle in the first fight against the illegal miners, he is very optimistic the President will succeed in the second fight based on the arrangements he has put in place to end the menace.

The man of God urged his colleague clergy to use their platforms to educate the public on the need to sustain the Green Ghana project to compliment government efforts at sustaining the country's effort to restore the lost forest cover.