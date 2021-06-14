Businessman urges EPA to launch crusade against air pollution caused by faulty cars

Musa Abubakari

A Kumasi-based based businessman, Mr Musa Abubakari has linked one major cause of death to smoke from the exhaust pipes of old and faulty vehicles.

He noted that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other stakeholders must take urgent steps to discourage the menace.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview, Mr. Abubakari who doubles as the Managing Director of Basfam Co. Ltd in Kumasi, expressed worry that the country though have an institution that controls the environment, yet people have been allowed to pollute the environment with impunity.

He particularly cited drivers who fail to maintain their faulty vehicles which contribute significantly to pollution of the air with dark flames from the exhaust pipes.

Mr. Musa bemoaned how people burn lorry tyres in Kumasi citing Kumasi Tafo Cemetery road as a major point where such tyre burning takes place almost every day.

He also called on Ghanaians to observe environmental rules, since cleanliness is next to Godliness.

To put an end to the environmental abuses in the country Mr. Musa passionately appealed to the Environmental Protection Agency and other stakeholders to embark on a crusade to arrest and bring offenders to book to serve as a deterrent to others.