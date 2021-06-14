Fence the forest along Legon-GIMPA road – Police to Forestry Commission

The Accra Regional Police Command is proposing to the Forestry Commission to consider forest fencing along the Legon-GIMPA road to curb increasing armed robbery on that stretch.

Not only is the police asking for the fence, but the Service also wants the road lightened to address poor visibility on the stretch, which aids criminals to carry out their nefarious activities.

The police’s appeal is on the heels of recent armed robbery attacks on drivers who ply that road, leading to motorists losing their vehicles and other valuables to robbers.

The Accra Regional Police Command said it has observed that, the vast stretch of the area close to the forest, allows the criminals to use the forest as a hideout from where they emerge to pounce on motorists and rob them.

“We have appealed on a number of occasions to the Forestry Commission to ensure that the forest is fenced. It is possible and can be done.”

“Also, we have identified that the poor visibility in this area is accounting for the number of cases we have been receiving on this stretch. Most of the street lights we are seeing do not even work, and we know how criminals take advantage of darkness,” Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge told the media.

A few days ago, the Achimota School District Police Command arrested 43-year-old Richard Bokor for attempted robbery on the GIMPA road .

Police disclosed that, the suspect smashed the side glass of a vehicle in an attempt to rob its occupant.

On Saturday night, police shot and injured a suspected robber during a robbery operation at the GIMPA/Fiesta Royal junction in Accra

The police moved to the area to pursue the suspected robbers after receiving a tip-off from a taxi driver who had been robbed by the suspects.

The Ghana Police Service recently advised robbery victims to formally file complaints on their experiences to the nearest police station.

The police served this notice after realizing that a series of reported cases of robberies along major roads in parts of Accra, were only being publicized on social media without any report to the police.

—citinewsroom