We're aware of your nonchalant attitude, but don't let it cause stray animals to destroy the trees — Ras Tafari to EKMA and STMA

The chairman of the Ras Tafari Council chapter in the Western Region, Kwame Mensa popularly known as Kwame Malcolm is calling on authorities of Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (E.K.M.A) and the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) to ensure the trees that have been planted in the metropolis survives.

Speaking during a tree planting exercise a part of the national tree planting exercise to plant 5 million trees, the RCG -WR chairman wondered if this exercise will not end in futility.

"If you look at the nonchalant attitude of EKMA and STMA in dealing with stray animals one cannot be wrong to say that all our sweat will be in futility...look at how EKMA and STMA look on helplessly as stray cows take over our neighbourhoods? They are looking on helplessly despite numerous pleas and complaints. Now we are here in the rains planting trees and the stray cows will just come and negate all that we have planted, " Kwame Malcolm stated.

The Western Regional Ras Tafari Council Chair who doubles as the Programmes Manager at Radio 360 and a morning show host indicated that members of the Ras Tafari faith are conservationists who love the beauty of nature.

"As Ras Tafari naturally we love nature; the more reason why we have thrown the comb away and wear our hair in locks. Most of us are vegans we love nature and planting a lot hence you see most of us as farmers. We are therefore asking all to respect our biodiversity and laws to protect our environment. Most of our environment were intact when our forebears used taboos etc to protect them but Western Christianity came and said these are pagan practices. Now look at where we have gotten to?" he underscored.

Kwame Mensa assured that the Council will as part of its support help ensure the trees planted are nurtured to grow.

Over 20 members of the Ras Tafari Council in the Western Region joined the national tree planting exercise by planting over 20 mahogany seedlings along the cocoa villa road in Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality.