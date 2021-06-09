Black Stars back home after Morocco defeat

The Black Stars of Ghana have returned home after losing 1-0 international friendly match against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The team traveled to the North African country for an international friendly match against the Atlas Lions at the FAR Sportive stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, June 8, where goalkeeper Razak Abalora's howler caused Ghana's defeat.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor's charges lost 1-0 to Morocco despite putting up a stellar performance on Tuesday.

Ghana have lined up another friendly against Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday, June 12.

Coach Akonnor's side moved straight to Cape Coast to prepare for the tie which is part of Ghana's preparations ahead of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifier.

