PHC 2021: Awutu Senya West MP laments lack of social distancing at training of enumerators, supervisors

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency, Hon. Gizella Tetteh has expressed worry over the lack of Covid-19 protocols observation at the training centre for the Population and Housing Census (PHC) 2021 at the Insaaniyya Senior High School (SHS).

The MP observed during a visit to the training centre for enumerators and supervisors on Tuesday.

She said the fragrant disregard for Covid-19 protocols in the facility could be avoided.

At the centre, covid-19 protocols including wearing of face mask, provision of Veronica buckets were provided.

The lawmaker noted that participants were packed in a classroom that accommodates about 40 to 46 persons leaving no room for social distancing.

"I realized there are Veronica buckets with water here with some few face masks but social distancing in this situation is missing, and I think the GSS could have secured a more spacious facility or reduce the number class to accommodate these trainees."