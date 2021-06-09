Ken Attafuah must apologize to NPP footsoldiers — Group demands

Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) is crestfallen by disparaging remarks made by Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, CEO of National Identification Authority (NIA) to the effect that his outfit, desirous to enhance what he calls “political neutrality” shall not hire the services of members and sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM on Monday, June 7, 2021, (which video has since gone viral) Prof. Attafuah asserted unequivocally that “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged him to make sure that no party [NPP] executives are hired in the ongoing recruitment exercise” by the National Identification Authority (NIA), regardless of the qualification or competence of party people.

This brazen impertinence and injudicious exercise of discretion by Prof. Attafuah is a recipe for party disintegration. An erroneous impression is created by the good old professor as though party [NPP] people are illiterates who cannot put pen to paper or man a computer. For Christ’s sake, NPP foot soldiers are knowledgeable individuals with the requisite academic credentials and technical knowhow in their field of study, who, when given the opportunity, can perform to satisfaction.

That said, it is instructive to remind Prof. Attafuah that the party people he scornfully seeks to sideline in the ongoing recruitment process are the very people who worked tirelessly in opposition for him to enjoy the fruits of office. He should remember that it is NOT his law certificate nor PhD credentials cum curriculum vitae (CV) that secured him the Chief Executive Officer position he is occupying today - he is in office at the instance of the NPP.

It is also worthy to note that Professor Attafuah who today says that he is under strict instruction to ensure “political neutrality” in the NIA recruitment was dismissed from office by the erstwhile Mills/Mahama administration in 2009 after the John Agyekum Kufuor-led NPP government lost political power in the 2008 general election. In fact, but for the kind courtesy of the NPP and president Akufo-Addo who reappointed him in 2017 to head the NIA, he would have been politically unemployed.

It must be emphasized that AFFA believes and supports the vision of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government to build robust institutions, suffice to add that this group shall not hesitate to call out appointees whose ac- actions and inactions have the tendency to sign the exit warrant of the NPP in the 2024 general election. Consequently, we demand immediate re- traction and an unqualified apology from Prof. Agyemang Attefuah. We also call on the party leadership to take interest in this matter and guard against a future recurrence.

Long live NPP! Long live Ghana!!

Sir-Obama Pokuase

(Executive Secretary, AFFA)

