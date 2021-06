Listen to article

A truck from Dambai in the Oti Region has plunged into River Oti at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality.

The truck loaded with tubers of yam was travelling from Dambai to Kete-Krachi.

Witnesses told this reporter that the truck in an attempt to enter a ferry at the Dambai side of the river accidentally fell into the River.

He said to salvage the truck, the divers had to first offload the yam from the vehicle.

They said the driver and mates were saved.

There was no casualty.

Watch Full Video: