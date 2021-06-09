Honyenuga dismisses Opuni’s application asking him to recuse himself

A Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Clemence Honyenuga, who is sitting as an additional High Court Judge in the matter of the Republic against former COCOBOD CEO, Dr. Stephen Opuni, has dismissed an application by the lawyers of Mr. Opuni asking him to recuse himself from the trial.

The embattled judge threw out Dr. Opuni’s motion in one sentence, saying, “It is my candid opinion that the application was brought in bad faith. Accordingly, the motion is hereby dismissed”.

In his application, Dr. Opuni had hinged his request on comments made by the judge, which suggested that he was in a hurry to give a ruling on the case.

Dr. Opuni said Justice Honyenuga's comments implied that he will not be given ample time to put up a strong defence in court.

“That I state that the learned judge, having stated in open court that he was in a hurry to hear the case, such that he refused to give me an additional four days to enable me adequately prepare for the case, it has become clear to me that I would not be given adequate time and facilities to prepare my defence as stipulated by Article 19(2) (e) and (g) of the 1992 constitution,” portions of Dr. Opuni's application read.

Background

The former COCOBOD CEO and Agricult Ghana Limited CEO, Seidu Agongo, are standing trial together with Agricult Ghana Limited for allegedly causing the state to lose over GHS 217 million in a cocoa fertilizer transaction.

Dr. Opuni and Mr. Agongo are facing 27 charges including defrauding by false pretenses, willfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by public officers, and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges, and are on a ¢300,000 self-recognizance bail, each.

Agongo is alleged to have used fraudulent means to sell substandard fertiliser to the COCOBOD for onward distribution to cocoa farmers, while Dr. Opuni is accused of facilitating the act by allowing Agongo's products not to be tested and certified as required by law.

---citinewsroom