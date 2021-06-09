Don't allow cohabitation among your teenagers — Parents told

Mrs. Ellen Osei, the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) district Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised parents to discourage their teenage wards from cohabitating.

She said the act bred insubordination, disrespect, reoccurrence of teenage pregnancies, school drop-out, untimely death and early Parenthood.

She was speaking to parents and students during the School Performance Appraisal Meeting (SPAM) at Moree in the AAK district of the Central Region.

“The cycle of poverty would in no way escape us if this act continue in our societies; help in any way you can to break the chain of cohabitation from your own homes “she added.

The Director said the high disregard for authorities especially teachers and the elderly in the society could partly be blamed on the sexual experiences teenagers had had with their cohabitees.

She urged parents and guardians not to shirk their responsibilities because others would take undue advantage of their teenagers which would later having untold hardship.

Mrs. Osei urged all students to tread cautiously on their engagement with friends, confide in their parents and seek information before making decisions.

“You need to also be determined to complete your education with good grades to make your parents proud and contribute your quota to the growth of the Nation”.

Mrs Olivia Koranteng, the Headteacher of Moree Methodist Basic School urged students to take their studies seriously and be determined to come out with flying colours.

She pleaded with the Government and other stakeholders to complete an 11-unit classroom block for the school to aid effective teaching and learning.

“Our classrooms are too small to contain our numbers, which is a potential to reducing our contact hours with our students” she indicated and called for quick intervention.

---GNA