Kumasi murder suspect grabbed

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested 30-year-old Emmanuel Asare Bediako suspected to have murdered a taxi driver.

Kofi Peprah, alias OC Driver, was murdered on Tuesday, June 8 in his taxi cab with registration number AS 4680-20.

But upon tip-off, the police arrested Asare Bediako at Amanfrom CPC in Kumasi.

“A mobile phone and other items believed to belong to the deceased was retrieved from the suspect who has given the names of his accomplices to the Police,” the police said in a statement.

“The Police assures informants of the strictest confidentiality and therefore continue to urge the public to support our work of ensuring the safety of communities with credible information. Efforts are underway to arrest his accomplices.”

---3news.com