REVEALED: Maiden promotional exams for teachers record over 17k failures

Over 17,000 of the teachers who sat for the maiden promotional exams of the Ghana Education Service (GES) have failed, the Vice President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) Jacob Anaba has said.

In an aptitude test that had 46,486 teachers sitting for the exams in hopes of passing to secure promotion, only 39,469 passed representing 63.3%.

The remaining 36.7% did not pass and as a result, will have to wait for the next opportunity to chase their dreams.

“According to the records 46,486 were shortlisted to write. Out of that number 39,469 passed representing 63.3%. Those who failed were 17,021 (36.7%). It came as a shock to us that only 63.3% passed. We thought this was going to help clear the backlog and bridge the gap but it looks as if it didn’t help,” NAGRAT President Jacob Anaba shared in an interview with Starr FM on Wednesday.

According to him, NAGRAT is set to investigate to uncover the root cause of the mass failure of its members.

“The questions were not difficult but you needed to be practical and were more administrative stuff. If you were a teacher only based in the classroom, you were likely to face difficulties. We are going to investigate what happened and we are also asking the teachers to find out what happened. So we’re expecting that by next week, we’ll get some answers,” Mr. Jacob Anaba added.

Meanwhile, failed teachers are reportedly aggrieved and want their marked exams released.

They suspect foul play as they insist they should have passed after provided what they believe were the right answers to the questions asked.