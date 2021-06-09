Akufo-Addo fly to Burkina Faso over threat of terrorists

Listen to article

President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Accra for Burkina Faso today.

As Chairperson of the Chairman of ECOWAS, the President is expected to hold discussions with President Kabore on the terrorist threat confronting that country and the Region.

About 160 people in a village raid in Burkina Faso by unknown militants.

The situation in West Africa, currently, is extremely volatile, as persistent attacks continue to undermine the peace and security across the Region.

It is against this background that President Akufo-Addo has embarked on this to reiterate the commitment of ECOWAS towards assisting Burkina Faso, and, indeed, countries in West Africa in fighting the scourge of terrorism.

Under the tenure of office of President Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Armed Forces continue to undertake security operations along the northern, northwestern and northeastern borders. Its purpose is to maintain a resolute, robust front that will deter any potential aggressors from having any thoughts of destabilizing Ghana through acts of terrorism.

On 31st March 2021, the President presented the armed forces with 40 Armoured Personnel Carriers to help with its logistical needs. This is in addition to the presentation he made on 5th December 2019 of 33 Armoured Personnel Carriers, 41 assorted Toyota vehicles, amongst others.