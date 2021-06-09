CYG commends Supreme Court for quashing High Court order banning FixTheCountry demo

The Concerned Youth of Ghana (CYG) has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to nullify the High Court decision to ban ‘FixTheCountry demonstration.

The campaigners were stopped from protesting last month by an injunction secured by the Ghana Police Service from an Accra High Court on grounds of Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings.

The campaigners subsequently proceeded to the Supreme Court on May 7 to file an application seeking to quash the injunction by the Ghana Police Service.

On Tuesday, June 8, the Supreme Court in a decision set aside the injunction although the substantive case is pending at the High Court and slated for hearing on June 14.

Describing the decision from the Supreme Court as a win for democracy, Concerned Youth of Ghana has released a statement to applaud the apex court of the land.

“The Concerned Youth of Ghana (CYG) is thankful to the apex court of the land for holding the inviolability and sanctity of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

“This unanimous decision by five Justices of the Supreme Court to set aside the High Court order that barred us (FixTheCountry) to hold demonstration indefinitely is a victory for democracy and ordinary people of Ghana,” part of the CYG statement reads.

Citing the disregard for Covid-19 protocols by government officials and politicians at Sir John’s funeral, the group insists they will not give in to any COVID-19 excuses any longer.

They stress that they are keen on winning the case before the High Court to proceed with the FixTheCountry demonstration.

Find below the press release from the Concerned Youth of Ghana:

CYG STATEMENT ON SUPREME COURT RULING: THE REPUBLIC VRS HIGH COURT (EX-PARTE)

The Concerned Youth of Ghana (CYG) is thankful to the apex court of the land for holding the inviolability and sanctity of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

This unanimous decision by five Justices of the Supreme Court to set aside the High Court order that barred us (FixTheCountry) to hold demonstration indefinitely is a victory for democracy and ordinary people of Ghana.

With no prejudice to the substantive case pending to be heard on Monday 14th June, 2021 at the High Court (Criminal Division 1) Accra, we encourage our members and the general public to get ready for the BIGGEST PROTEST IN AFRICA.

It is worthy to note that, CYG backs the objectives, aims and vision of the FixTheCountry Movement and has since thrown our unflinching support to this spirited national assignment.

The Ghana Police Service can arrest and chain us, they can torture and hurt us, they can go ahead and destroy our bodies and imprison even our souls for embarking on a rightful protest as provided by the constitution but they CAN NOT STOP US THIS TIME AROUND.

Haven’t witnessed the level of disregard of the Corona virus protocols and broad daylight execution of the President’s Executive Instrument on funeral service by police (security operatives), goverenment officials, politicians, sympatizers and mourners at the buriel service of Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), we will NOT give in to any COVID-19 excuses any longer.

It is important to indicate that, as law abiding citizens and responsible youth who love and cherish the human resources God and our Ancestors have blessed us with, WE WILL OBSERVE ALL COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOL.

These are times for REAL CHOICES and not false ones. We are at the moment when our lives must be placed on the line if our nation is to survive its own folly.

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana.

-END-

Signed

Kelvin Malor

(Organizer)

024-599-5541

David Albert Quainoo

(International Relations)

+82-10-2117-4780

Betty Boafo

(Secretary)

024-487-0055

Kofi Asante Mensah

(Convener)

Tel: 024-469-0262

Office: 0302-965-325