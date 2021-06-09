Afenyo-Markin, Ablakwa clash over Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and his colleague North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, are in tango over the status of former’s questions on President Akufo-Addo's alleged luxurious foreign travels.

It emerged from some Parliamentary documents on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, that the North Tongu MP had put in two questions; one to the Finance Minister on the cost of the President's recent travels abroad, and the second to the Defence Minister on the airworthiness of the Presidential jet.

According to a publication from Parliament, the questions have been programmed to be answered, but the specific day for the responses has not been scheduled yet.

But the Deputy Majority Leader has accused the North Tongu MP of not being forthright with the public on the status of his question pending before the House.

“His question was considered inadmissible. In other words, Mr. Speaker rejected his questions, and he expected him to have demonstrated fairness to the public and the house by saying that his question has been rejected, and he knows that. So why create the impression that you have a pending urgent question. Per our rules, when a question is filed, the Mr. Speaker is the sole authority to determine the admissibility or otherwise. So is he saying that he is unaware that his questions have been rejected?.”

“What he is trying to do is that, Mr. Speaker is perhaps delaying his question because an urgent question is urgent, and I’m saying that he knows that he doesn’t have an urgent question.”

The North Tongu lawmaker has discounted the claims by the Deputy Majority Leader.

According to him, Mr. Afenyo-Markin is peddling falsehood.

“The impression that Afenyo-Markin gave that my questions have been rejected is a figment of his imagination. The questions filed have been duly admitted by the Speaker and same have been advertised in the agenda for the second meeting of Parliament which was distributed to members on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which confirms that the urgent questions that I filed have been duly admitted.”

“So to speak as though some other questions were filed which were rejected by the Speaker is to peddle falsehood. I don’t expect him to engage on that.”

