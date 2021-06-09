We’ll use 2021 Census data to plan, develop more effectively; get involved – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo, has reiterated the need for all Ghanaians to get involved in the 2021 National Population and Housing Census.

President Akufo-Addo insists the involvement of all Ghanaians will help the government in decision-making.

He therefore charged opinion leaders in various communities to rally their people to participate in the exercise.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at an event in Accra.

“With the imminent commencement of the 2021 Population and Housing Census by the Ghana Statistical Service on Sunday, June 27, 2021, I urge everyone here to help ensure a successful event. We hope to use the reliable data obtained to plan and develop mother Ghana more effectively.”

Already, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has assured Ghanaians that there will be an inclusive exercise where every tribe or ethnic group in Ghana will be captured without discrimination, no matter the size of their numbers.

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, who made this comment while interacting with some journalists on Friday, June 4, 2021, said even though some tribes have started expressing concerns for not seeing their tribe as arranged in the main tribe categories, that does not mean that they have been overlooked or discriminated against.

“The census will count everyone who will spend the 27th June in Ghana irrespective of ethnic group be it Fulani, or any other ethnic group. So, irrespective of your nationality, ethnic group, once you spend 27th night within the borders of the country you will be counted”, he noted.

