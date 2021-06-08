‘Convict’ Patrick Ayaba not eligible to be Bawku West DCE – Abdulai Sirta raises alarm

Patrick Ayaba

Listen to article

Contrary to Section 11 of the Public Office Holders Act which disqualifies ex-convicts or persons with criminal records from holding public office, the NPP Constituency Chairman for Zebilla in the Upper East Region, Patrick Ayaba who was convicted by both the Tamale Circuit Court and the Tamale High Court (Commercial Division) for “stealing” is being considered for the position of a District Chief Executive for Bawku West.

A former employer of Mr Ayaba, Mr. Abdulai Sirta, who reported him to the police for allegedly stealing his heap of sand, a by-product of gold called “over” worth GH¢400,000 at his mining site at Wasepe near Bole, has disclosed that the NPP Chairman is shortlisted for the DCE’s position after going through the vetting process with 16 other people.

Meanwhile, the aspiring DCE he said, was arraigned before the Tamale Circuit Court in 2015 after he [Abdulai Sirta, a businessman and owner of a small scale mining company] caused his arrest for stealing.

Patrick Ayaba was arrested by the Police in Bole on December 11, 2015 and later sent to the Tamale Circuit Court for that criminal conduct.

The Tamale Circuit Court, presided over by Justice William Appiah Twumasi, Mr. Sirta noted sentenced the accused person to a fine of 300 penalty units (GH¢3,600), or in default serve two years imprisonment. He was also ordered to refund the GH¢400,000 being the cost of the gold product he stole from him [the complainant in the case].

The accused, Patrick Ayaba, who was, however, not satisfied with the Circuit Court’s judgement, appealed against the sentence at the Commercial division of the Tamale High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Daniel Kwaku Obeng. But unfortunately for him, the High Court upheld the earlier decision by the Tamale Circuit Court and enhanced the fine from 300 penalty units (GH¢3,600) to 5,000 penalty units, which is about GH¢60,000, or in default, serve five years’ imprisonment in hard labour, Mr. Abdulai Sirta noted.

He indicated that Patrick Ayaba, again, ran to another judge at the same Tamale High Court to appeal against the Commercial Court’s ruling. And in its ruling, the High Court, presided over by Justice Kwame Osei Gyamfi, squashed the ruling by the Circuit Court at the time the Commercial Division of the High Court had upheld the ruling of the Circuit Court upon appeal by the accused.

Justice Gyamfi’s decision to quash the earlier ruling by the Circuit Court, which was subsequently upheld by Justice Daniel Kwaku Obeng of the Commercial High Court, the complainant noted, raised many eyebrows, which caught the attention of the Chief Justice.

He said that the Chief Justice set up a one man fact finding committee to investigate why Justice Osei Kwame Gyamfi, a High Court judge in Tamale had reversed a ruling of another High Court judge.

The committee on 11th April, 2018 submitted its report in a form of a Memo to the Chief Justice signed by Justice Doreen G. Boakye Agyei. Mr. Abdulai Sirta alleged that the report recommended that the petitioner, Abdulai Sirta should be written to, “to co-operate with the Court of Appeal to prosecute the Appeal filed by the State to enable the matter to be concluded as early as possible”.

He quoted portions of the report which also indicated that: “Osei Kwame Gyamfi was not measured in the delivery of his judgment and has to have more judicial restraint”.

As it stands now, the State is now battling the issue out with Patrick Ayaba at the Appeals Court in Tamale and the final judgement is expected on Friday June 25, 2021.

The Spokesperson for Mr. Abdulai Sirta, Mr. Abdulai Rahman Suale also raised serious concerns about why “a man with criminal record and even standing trial in Court can be chosen as a potential DCE for Bawku West”.

He expressed disappointment in the vetting committee of the Government for not conducting any background checks to ascertain the eligibility of the aspirants.

Mr. Abdualai Suale noted that it would be extremely dangerous for the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to appoint a “thief” as a DCE and entrust the resources of the good people of Bawku West District in his hands.

He therefore appealed to the appointing authorities to be very careful about their choice of a DCE for the people in the area.

“Patrick Ayaba is a man who has a criminal record hanging on his neck. He was convicted by the Circuit Court in 2016, he appealed at the High Court and the sentence was even enhanced. Now the case is even at the Appeals Court and the final judgement is coming on 25th June 2021. How can such a person fit to become a DCE for Bawku West?”

When contacted, Mr. Patrick Ayaba confirmed that he is one of the aspirants for the Bawku West DCE’s position.

He also admitted that he has a case currently pending at the Appeals Court in Tamale but vehemently refused to give any further details.

According to Patrick Ayaba, he had been advised by his lawyer not to speak to the issues until his accuser, Mr. Abdulai Rahman Suale brought a petition to the NPP vetting committee.