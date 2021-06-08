Video of France President Macron slapped in the face goes viral

A video that captures the President of France, Emmanuel Macron being slapped has gone viral on social media.

According to French outlets, the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, when Mr. Macron was on a visit to the South East side of the country.

The French President was touring the country as his government prepares to ease the Covid-19 restrictions earlier imposed to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

The incidence capture in a viral video on social media sees the President walking towards a small crowd behind a barrier on a trip to Tain-l'Hermitage outside the city of Valence.

A man in green in the front row of the crowd who appeared calm at first slapped President Macron out of the blue before guards rushed to apprehend him and drag the President to safe place.

Further checks from French outlets have revealed that two persons have been arrested after the incident.