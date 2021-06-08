FixTheCountry conveners win demo case against Police

Listen to article

Campaigners of the #FixTheCountry movement will go ahead with their planned street protest after a Supreme Court ruling nullifies a Police injunction.

On May 6, 2021, the campaigners were stopped from protesting last month by an injunction secured by the Ghana Police Service from an Accra High Court on grounds of Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings.

“It is hereby ordered that the organizers/conveners of FixTheCountry protest march, their associates, officers, agents, assigns, and workmen are prohibited from embarking on any demonstration on Sunday, 9th May 2021, or any other date until the restriction on public gatherings is lifted by the appropriate authority,” the order secured by the police stated.

The campaigners subsequently proceeded to the Supreme Court on May 7 to file an application seeking to quash the injunction by the Ghana Police Service.

A month on, the Supreme Court has today nullified the injunction by the Ghana Police Service, paving way for the #FixTheCountry demonstration to go ahead.

The leaders of the campaign say their planned protest is a result of the economic hardship arising from the bad administration of Akufo-Addo's government.