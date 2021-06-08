V/R: 30-year-old man killed, dumped in a swimming pool at Wilkado Hotel

Mr Selasi Kporsu, a 30-year-old man has been found dead in a swimming pool at Wilkado Resort Hotel in Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region.

Information gathered by ModernGhana News indicates that Mr Selasi Kporsu together with some friends went to Wilkado Resort Hotel to celebrate his younger brother Joshua Kporsu's birthday.

Mr Emmanuel Tsifoanya, the Assemblymember for Abor-Kutsime Electoral Area who disclosed the incident to ModernGhana News said Mr Selasi Kporsu was a native of Abor in the Keta Municipality.

According to him, on Sunday June 6, Mr Selasi Kporsu together with some other youth left Abor for a birthday party at Wilkado Resort Hotel at Tadzewu.

He added that further information he gathered reveals that, Mr Selasi Kporsu left the swimming site without the notice of his brother and that of his friends.

Mr Tsifoanyi also told ModernGhana News that his other colleagues searched in and around the hotel but could not locate his whereabout.

The Assemblyman indicated that on that Sunday he was not found but on Monday morning at about 6am, he received a call from someone to inform him of a lifeless body found in the swimming pool at the hotel.

"I did not observe this to be a drowning case, he might have been murdered," he said.

Mr Tsifoanyi continued that the mortuary attendant at Saint Anthony mortuary in Dzodzo where the body has been deposited told them that the neck of the part of the body is fractured which indicated that he may be strangled to death by some unknown persons.

He indicated that the matter has been reported to Tadzewu Police for further investigation.