KNUST: Striking Senior Staff deploy taskforce to chase away deviant colleagues still working

Striking Senior Staff Association of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has today chased out some senior members of the university for defying the strike directive.

The association is on strike over demands for improved conditions of service and the payment of outstanding Tier-2 pension contributions.

Meanwhile, the government paid the principal amount of the allowances in contention a few days after the strike was announced.

However, the striking staff insist until government pays their interest on the principal money they will not call off the strike.

Kasapa News Ashanti regional correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako reports that initially, the essential services providers were exempted from the strike but two weeks into their strike the university communicated to them, since they are senior, staff to also join.

In other to ensure full compliance with the strike directive, a task force was on Monday morning deployed to the KNUST hospital to check if their colleagues were complying.

Some of the Senior staff who were spotted on duty were asked to pack out in a polite manner without any resistance.

Currently, academic exercise at KNUST basic school and JHS has come to a halt as a result of the strike.

The once active basic school has been shut down to teaching and learning leaving only the security personnel at post to man the campus.

---kasapafm