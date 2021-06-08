Security Analyst doubts implementation of National Security strategy document

Listen to article

Security Analyst, Saani Adib has cast doubt on government’s commitment to undertake the full implementation of the country’s first ever National Security Strategy (NSS).

He fears this all-important security strategy may be shelved just like other policy documents already introduced in the system.

“The documents are plenty and Ghanaians are becoming tired of the lack of action to back these policies. Has the Vigilantism and Related Offenses Law been applied after its enactment? Is like these document has been sent to the national archive. We need action on the ground and enough of the talk. The implementation of that security document is critical,” Saani Adib said in an interview with host Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 Fm.

The National Security Strategy(NSS) was drafted by a multi-sectoral working group, according to the Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

The NSS is essentially the blueprint reference document for the coordination of the total national response effort to protect and safeguard the nation from threats, risks, challenges to its security and stability from both the domestic and international environments.

Addressing a brief ceremony on Monday, June 07, 2021, to officially launch the National Security Strategy and to commission the new national security building at the forecourt of the National Security Ministry, President Akufo-Addo said the strategy has been developed at a time when the threat to the security of the country and the West African sub-region is on the increase. The President therefore noted that the country’s security apparatus owe the people of Ghana a duty to implement the strategy without fail in order to secure the territorial integrity of the nation at all times.

“The strategy, regardless of its potency, cannot yield desired results until successfully implemented. Our success will therefore be based on how we implement the National Security Strategy,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“The Ministry of National Security will serve as the lead government ministry for the implementation of the strategy,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Saani Adib intimated that is gratifying to see a National Security Strategy come to light after technocrats clamouring for this document for ages.

He’s optimistic Ghana’s security will get better with the launch of the National Security Strategy after remaining reactive over the years in security matters as a nation.

---kasapafm