T. B. Joshua’s wife narrates how her husband died after church service

The wife of the late Nigerian televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Temitope Balogun Joshua, Evelyn Joshua, has open up about the death of her husband.

Mrs Joshua said the sudden passing of her husband popularly known as T.B. Joshua, has left the family devastated.

According to her, the televangelist had prayed for three hours before the last service on the mountain.

“Afterward, he came up to shower and I left him to have some time to prepare for service as worship had started.

A few minutes later, he stepped out for ministration. While ministering, he spoke about a time to come and a time to leave. His statements were spiritual and suddenly, he left the stage and went to his inner chambers.

I waited a few minutes and thereafter decided to check on him. I met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious. I quickly beckoned on his disciples who came and tried to revive him to no avail,” she told journalists a day after the incident.

Mrs Joshua said her 57-year-old husband ended his race ‘prayerfully’.

“Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message, watch and pray,” Evelyn Joshua has been quoted as saying.

She took to Twitter to further mourn her husband saying: “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen. It is always heart-breaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being. That's why it's important to stay rooted in the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in him.”

Reports indicate that the popular man of God had suffered a stroke just two months ago and was flown to Turkey to undergo treatment.

He was reportedly airlifted with an air ambulance from Nigeria to Turkey to receive treatment as his condition got critical.

The father of three was reported to have returned to Nigeria after treatment not too long before his death.

—DGN online