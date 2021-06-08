Our commitment to planting one million trees this year still stands — Catholic Bishops’ Conference

Listen to article

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Ghana has emphasized that it is committed to planting one million trees this year to support the Green Ghana Project of government.

Last month, the Bishops at an Assembly revealed plans to embark on a tree planting exercise.

It is to support the government in its Green Ghana Project that will be intensified this month.

The project that will be undertaken under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is geared towards the planting of five million trees on June 11, 2021, a day earmarked as Green Ghana Day.

In a press release from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, it has stressed that it will it bit by planting a million trees during the rainy season.

“We wish to reiterate the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference’s commitment to plant one million trees during this year’s rainy season as announced during our Plenary Assembly in early May,” the press release signed by Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference President Most Rev. Philip Naaman has said.

