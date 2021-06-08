Eight killed in accident at Afigya Kwabre

Some eight persons were confirmed dead in a gory accident that occurred at Soko, a farming community in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred on Monday, June 7, 2021.

An eyewitness says a Sprinter bus with registration number GT 4013-14 from Kumasi collided with a tipper truck with registration number WR 1653-A.

Speaking in Twi, the eyewitness said the passenger bus was speeding, probably causing the driver to lose control of the wheel.

He said the mate of the tipper truck hit his head on the road when the two vehicles collided and died instantly while the driver managed to get out.

Most of the casualties, however, were in the Sprinter bus, whose driver and mate as well as six other passengers did not survive.

The accident occurred around 7:45 am.

The injured, about three, were all sent to the St Patrick Government Hospital in Offinso South Municipality.

The Assemblymember for Soko Abroma Electoral Area, Akwasi Clement, who was called to the scene and, in turn, called the National Ambulance Service, underscored the need for drivers to be careful on that particular stretch due to the danger there.